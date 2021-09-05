CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs fans have had to say goodbye to some team legends this season – Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez of course among them – but a new addition to the roster is now being called the Mayor of Wrigley Field.

That new addition is Frank “the Tank” Schwindel. He has lit up the roster since being called up from Triple-A in late July, and has been named the National League Rookie of the Month for August.

And after the heartbreak of the trade deadline, Schwindel has become a fan favorite in the Friendly Confines – already earning himself quite a few nicknames.

“My buddies – they made a bunch of Schwindy City T-shirts. You know, I heard the ‘Frank the Tank’ chants in the crowd. It’s just awesome to hear – 30,000 people today, it felt like they were all chanting it,” Schwindel said. “It got loud and it was a lot of fun.”

The 29-year-old first baseman has been red hot at bat, hitting home runs in all but one of the last seven games. On Saturday night, he dove for first in a dramatic RBI single to win the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and on Sunday he cranked one deep for a grand slam.

“Probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball these last couple days – and I’ve got a bunch of friends in the stands. They’re enjoying it just as much as I am, and the guys in the clubhouse, we’re all having a good time – you know, nothing’s better than this,” Schwindel said. “I’ve had a couple good weeks like this, but obviously, being at the big-league level – you know, winning games with the Chicago Cubs – there’s nothing better than this. So obviously, any good feeling I’ve had, this tops that. Two days ago, we were walking around and people had no idea, and then yesterday, you know, a couple high-fives walking down Waveland, a couple pictures with people, a couple autographs – and it was a lot of fun. It was cool, because, you know, I’m not used to any of that. I’m just going to show up, play as hard as I can, do my work, and have as much fun doing it as I can.”

Schwindel has now led this Cubs team to six straight wins, tying their longest win streak of the season – which was done back in May.