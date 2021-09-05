CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in broad daylight in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning.
According to police, two men were shot in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when an unknown person fired shots at them.
A 20-year-old was struck in the right wrist and suffered a graze wound to the right side of his hip. He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where he was stabilized.
A 62-year-old man, who was waiting for the bus in the same area, sustained a graze wound to his right palm, a gunshot wound to his left wrist, and two gunshot wounds to his buttocks. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.