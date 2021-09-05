NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Frontline workers from Edward Hospital will be the grand marshals Monday for the Labor Day Parade in Naperville.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School, and goes all the way to Naperville Central high.
The public is advised to gather along the route, but social distancing is advised.
The event is all part of Naperville's Last Fling weekend – ending on Monday with a block party along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.
The block party will feature music, food, and carnival fun.