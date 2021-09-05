HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect was seen surrendering after Harwood Heights police were involved in a standoff with a him on Sunday night.

A SWAT team was called to the scene Sunday evening on Odell Avenue between Lawrence and Leland avenues. Residents were told to stay inside.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the massive SWAT and emergency response at a house on Odell Avenue cleared sometime after 9 p.m. But that was not before some very volatile and tense moments when a man came out of a house with his hands up and was led away in handcuffs – and police began firing what were believed to be rubber bullets at him.

A witness who took video at the scene said the man who was seen surrendering had barricaded himself inside the house – which was believed to be his own house or that of family members – a couple of hours earlier after some sort of disturbance or incident inside.

We were still trying to confirm any details as of Sunday night.

Police from at least four other suburbs responded – along with the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System.

Some witnesses got stuck on Lawrence Avenue because cars could not get past the SWAT vehicles and people were told to stay in place.

The nearby Buona Beef at 7343 W. Lawrence Ave. was blocked by squad cars, the witness reported.

A witness, Joseph Rodriguez, described the moments before the man’s arrest.

“Everybody else came out and grabbed him,” Rodriguez said. “He’s in custody.”

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene. It was not clear whether it was the suspect or somebody else in the back of the ambulance.

Information from police was not immediately available.