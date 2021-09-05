CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are alerting businesses to a string of thefts in August that seems to be continuing into September.
Police say three times in mid August, a man in his 20s would go to a business on Ashland or Halsted overnight, break open the window or pry a door open, and make off with the cash register. In at least one incident, the man was seen fleeing on a bicycle.
It seems he was not done as he did the same thing Thursday night and early Friday morning on South Canalport.
The incidents happened at the following dates and times, according to the Chicago Police Department:
- 2000 block of South Ashland Sunday August 15, 2021 0345hrs
- 1900 block of South Halsted Sunday – Monday August 15 – August 16, 2021 4:40PM – 7:30AM
- 1800 block of South Ashland Monday August 16, 2021 3:00AM – 3:15AM
- 1900 block of South Canalport Thursday-Friday September 2-3, 2021 8:00PM – 7:51AM
Detectives are still working to find the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312)744-8263.