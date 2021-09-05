NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A 20-minute airplane ride was a dream come true for some World War II veterans on Sunday.
They enjoyed flights provided by the nonprofit Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.
The vets are residents at the Covenant Living retirement facility in Northbrook.
Fred Springs and Aleck Johnson, both 99, and 95-year-old Gil Heinrich each flew in a 1942 Boeing Stearman on Sunday.
It is the same type of plane used to train military aviators back in the 1940s.
Each of the veterans also received a commemorative World War II medal.