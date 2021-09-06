ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were killed early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road.
At 12:17 a.m., a brown 2011 Kia Optima was headed the wrong way in the westbound left lane of I-80 just past Wolf Road, approaching mile post 144. The car hit a red 2019 Nissan Versa head-on as the Nissan headed west on the expressway.
The driver and front-seat passenger in the Nissan – Amanda Fouche, 30, and Kyle Vance, 36, both of Aurora, were both killed, as was the driver of the Kia – Rishaunda Buckley, 28, of Chicago.
Following the crash, traffic was diverted off I-80 near LaGrange Road for several hours.