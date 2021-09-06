LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears receiver Breshad Perriman is officially with the team just in time for their Week One preparation.

The Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, safety Eddie Jackson is looking to bounce back after a lackluster 2020. Following back-to-back Pro Bowls – including first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 – Jackson is heeding another Pro Bowler’s advice to get back to form.

“As a player, you know, it’s still for you to go out there and make plays no matter what you call. Like (Khalil) Mack said something that stuck with me a few weeks ago – he was like, ‘Hey, one thing about it, Eddie-Bo – the great ones always find ways to make plays.’ And that just stuck with me. It just changed the whole focus, because he’s right. You know what I mean? He learned that from Charles Woodson,” Jackson said. “So that’s just something that’s been sticking with me ever since – like, if you’re a great one, you’re going to find a way to make a play.”

Last season was the first time Jackson didn’t record an interception. More takeaways are something the Bears as a team are really focusing on this year.

Also, this year is the second for tight-end Cole Kmet. The St. Viator High School grad is doing everything in his power to make sure he’s ready to go.

But he came on late at the end of the season and wants that production from start to finish this year. Last week, he scheduled a one-on-one film session with Head Coach Matt Nagy to that end, and of course, to keep himself at the forefront of the head coach’s thought process.

“Just kind of trying to get into his head a little bit as well too as a play caller; see what he’s looking for, and those type of things. So I think it’s always good to just kind of get with him every once in a while and see how he sees things and how he sees his offense running,” Kmet said. “You know, confidence in that respect – seeing the field is a big deal now, and you know, I feel more confident in what I’m seeing and feeling as I’m out there running around, so those are probably the two things I think I’ve taken steps in going into this year.”

It’s not unlike the kid in class who gets some extra help after school from the teacher. Kmet is going above and beyond to finish at the head of the class.