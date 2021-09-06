CHICAGO (CBS)– Labor Day is going to be warm and sunny.
Monday's temperatures will be in the low 80s with sunny skies.
Tuesday will be warmer and humid. There is a chance of afternoon-evening thunderstorms as a front passes the area. Some of the storms may turn gusty.
Once storms clear Tuesday night, cooler air settles in.
The rest of the week looks pleasant with 70s for highs and 50s for lows.