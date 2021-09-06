CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a risk of severe storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This is dependent on moisture content in the air, and it could be an all-or-nothing event.

If there is not enough moisture for instability, there will likely be few or no storms. But if there is enough moisture, any storm could turn severe.

There is a slight risk of severe storms – Level 2 of 5 – for areas east of a line from Waukegan to Morris, including the Chicago metro.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms – a level lower – west of the line from Waukegan to Morris.

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, a line of strong storms could form north of the area and travel to the southeast. Timing could shift depending on forward speed of the storms

Threats include damaging wind, with a lesser chance of large hail and a brief tornado.

Ahead of all that for Monday night, it will be quiet and clear. The low is 65.

We begin Tuesday in the warm sector of a storm system. It will be much warmer and humid with gusty southwest winds up to 40 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80’s.

A cold front will swing through the area in the afternoon and evening to trigger those strong storms.

The high for Tuesday is 88.

Following the frontal passage, much cooler and drier air arrives for Wednesday and Thursday. The high for Wednesday is 77.