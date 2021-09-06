CHICAGO (CBS) – Four federal programs that provide additional unemployment benefits are expiring on Saturday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: The program provided full benefits to those not traditionally eligible. The program mostly assisted self-employed or “gig economy” workers.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: This program provided $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: Provided additional weeks of benefits to people who has used up all eligible weeks in the state’s program.

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation: Provided an additional $100 a week to people who earned at least $5,000 in self employment income in addition to wages earned from a traditional employer.

Federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act for extended unemployment benefits will end on Sept. 11.

More Questions? Here are some answers

People still have a lot of questions about benefits they were eligible for up through Sept. 4 but still haven’t received them, or maybe even are still in appeal. Here are some FAQs

What to do next:

The expiration of these programs has no impact on the state’s regular unemployment program. Claimants still receiving their first 26 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits should continue to certify as normal.

Help finding a job:

IllinoisJobLink.com has more than 100,000 job postings and can be used to find your next employment opportunity for free. Claimants who have applied for unemployment benefits already have a username and password for the site.

More Assistance?

There are other programs that can help the unemployed, including child care and food benefits. Learn more.