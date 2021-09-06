CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and wounded Monday evening on the Lakefront Trail near Chicago Avenue.
The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. on the bike path alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Monday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.