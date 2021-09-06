DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Frontline workers from Edwards Hospital will be the grand marshals at Naperville’s Labor Day Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School and goes to Naperville Central High School/

Residents are invited to gather along the route and social distancing advised.

It’s all part of Naperville’s “Last Fling” weekend, ending Monday with a block party along Jackson Avenue, downtown.

There will be live music food and a carnival.