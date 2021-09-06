CHICAGO (CBS)– Frontline workers from Edwards Hospital will be the grand marshals at Naperville’s Labor Day Parade.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School and goes to Naperville Central High School/READ MORE: 5 People Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On Lake Shore Drive At Foster Avenue
Residents are invited to gather along the route and social distancing advised.READ MORE: At Least 4 Killed, 53 Wounded In Chicago Labor Day Weekend Gun Violence
It’s all part of Naperville’s “Last Fling” weekend, ending Monday with a block party along Jackson Avenue, downtown.MORE NEWS: 10 People Displaced By House Fire In West Englewood
There will be live music food and a carnival.