Frank 'The Tank' Schwindel Is A New Cubs Fan Favorite, Having Led The Team To 6 Straight WinsCubs fans have had to say goodbye to some team legends this season – Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez of course among them – but a new addition to the roster is now being called the Mayor of Wrigley Field.

No. 9 Notre Dame Escapes With OT Victory Over Florida StateJonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

Bears' Tashaun Gipson Has High Hopes For Cornerback Jaylon Johnson This YearAndy Dalton and the Bears will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the NFL’s top-ranked defense in the Los Angeles Rams.

Quigley Scores 22, Sky Top Aces And Clinch Playoff BerthAllie Quigley scored 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.

Schwindel's Grand Slam Lifts Cubs Over PiratesFrank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for a win.

Dylan Cease Gives Up 4 Runs, 4 Hits In 5 Innings, White Sox Shut Out By RoyalsBrady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.