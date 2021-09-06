CHICAGO (CBS)– This Labor Day is a historic one on Chicago’s South Side.
The mayor, governor and other political heavy weights came out for the official grand opening of the “Pullman National Monument” where Labor Day was born.READ MORE: At Least 4 Killed, 53 Wounded In Chicago Labor Day Weekend Gun Violence
Pullman became Chicago’s first National Monument Park in 2015, declared by president Barack Obama. The $35 million Pullman National Visitor Center opening in what is now known as the Pullman neighborhood.
Pullman was the epicenter of a railroad strike that played a role in the establishment of Labor Day as a federal holiday. https://t.co/Ge6ejV5xsO pic.twitter.com/HVgYjg5inV
— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 6, 2021
It was one of the first planned industrial communities in the United States. With a rich history, including the 1894 Pullman strike that had a major impact on labor rights, leading to the creation of labor day as a federal holiday.READ MORE: One Teen Killed, Four Injured In Single Vehicle Crash In Skokie
A ribbon cutting, at 11001 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Monday morning, honored the history that happened in Pullman.
“You’ve got labor with the Pullman strike is 1894, you’ve got urban planning history with the whole worker town and you’ve got African American history the Pullman porters,” David Doing, president of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, a nonprofit in Pullman, said.
Pullman Porters who would form the first black labor union in the country.
“This is a dream come true,” Doing said. “We’ve been talking about this build and talking about this project for over a decade and to see it actually come to fruition is gratifying.”
MORE NEWS: Illinois Bill Would Limit Number Of Balloons Released At Events