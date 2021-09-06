CHICAGO (CBS)– At least 10 people were displaced after a house fire in West Englewood.
The fire broke out at a home located at 6056 S. Honore Avenue just before 3 a.m.
Police said 10 people were able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.
Two nearby homes were also damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.