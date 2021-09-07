DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Get your tickets!

The curtains will rise again for Broadway in Chicago. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday.

The Broadway in Chicago box office hours will be Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will change as productions begin.

Some of the favorites in the 2021 lineup include: Rent 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour, Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats, What the Constitution Means to Me, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, and Paradise Square Pre-Broadway Premiere.

Audience members are all required to be masked and show proof of vaccination.

