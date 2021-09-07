CHICAGO (CBS) — Get your tickets!
The curtains will rise again for Broadway in Chicago. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Chicago Area; Severe Storm Warning For McHenry County
The Broadway in Chicago box office hours will be Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will change as productions begin.
Some of the favorites in the 2021 lineup include: Rent 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour, Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats, What the Constitution Means to Me, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, and Paradise Square Pre-Broadway Premiere.
Audience members are all required to be masked and show proof of vaccination.READ MORE: Student Brought Gun To Leif Ericson Elementary School Last Week, Police Say
“Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice,” @AltonBrown says. Would you dare to be a volunteer at #AltonBrownLive: Beyond The Eats? ✋ Two shows only at the CIBC Theatre on Oct 16. Tix at https://t.co/eiLMOasNre pic.twitter.com/fLqO5mh1xm
— Broadway In Chicago (@broadwaychicago) September 7, 2021
MORE NEWS: Man Shot On Lakefront Trail Suffered Self-Inflicted Wound, Police Say