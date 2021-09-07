CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) — A village board meeting in Channahon was canceled Tuesday after severe thunderstorms pounded the area and a possible tornado was reported.
The Channahon village board said all items on the agenda for the meeting will be addressed at the next meeting, which is already scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Sweeping Across Chicago Area; Possible Tornadoes Reported In Will County
Channahon Village Hall and Police Department administrative offices were down Tuesday afternoon.READ MORE: No Bond For Alejandro Lopez, Charged With Murder In Fatal Evanston Shooting
The National Weather Service reported a tornado possibly on the ground north of Channahon and near Minooka. There was also a non-confirmed preliminary report of a tornado five miles west of Shorewood.
The Village of Channahon reported numerous trees and power lines down. The village and the Channahon Fire Protection District, police department, and public utilities such as ComEd were assessing the damage late Tuesday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Storms Bring Torrential Rain, Strong Wind, And Hail To Chicago Area, Leave Trees Down
The village is prioritizing public safety responses, and asks anyone who came across downed trees or power lines to stay away from them. Those in Channahon who wish to report downed lines or trees blocking roadways should call (815) 467-9259.