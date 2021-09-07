CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 65 people were shot this Labor Day holiday weekend in Chicago, and six of them had been killed.

At least eight of the victims were children, including a 4-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Woodlawn.

“These innocent, young children should not be the by-product of your criminal behavior,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday. “They’re innocent. They have a full life ahead of them and we just need families and others in the community to totally reject this ‘I can’t tell what I know about the offender.'”

Brown said family members are often the offenders and do no cooperate with police.

Around 8:55 p.m. Friday, a 4-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head after shots were fired from outside and came into his home in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in Woodlawn. The boy was in critical condition when he was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

The boy, Mychal Moultry, was pronounced dead late Sunday afternoon.

Another shooting left two children wounded right after a back-to-school picnic ended on the West Side on Saturday afternoon.

The 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were standing outside a Citgo gas station in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when somebody drove past and started shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said no gang member in Chicago should have “a comfortable night’s sleep” and also urged residents to rise up and help report tips about shootings anonymously.

“We have got to get the guns out of the hands of people who are only thinking about doing chaos,” said Lightfoot, adding courts need to hold those arrested accountable with stiff jail sentences.

“Gangs in this city are a huge problem, and we need to continue our focus on them and hold them accountable. There should be no gang member in Chicago who has a comfortable night sleep. There are people with guns who have absolutely no regard for the sanctity of life. Our children are becoming victims.”

Two kids, ages 12 & 15, were shot at a back to school event in Garfield Park on W Fulton. They should survive. Police think people in a car drove by and sprayed bullets. About a dozen evidence markers were picked up before I took these pictures. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/y1C4rk9cdq — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 4, 2021

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head at 7:49 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue in South Chicago. The boy was in a home near the basement where he was struck by unknown gunfire, and was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

A mass shooting early Saturday left five people injured in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue in Lawndale. The five people were among a large group in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when they each suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said the shots might have come from inside a black four-door sedan.

Two men, ages 22 and 37, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with shots to the shoulder and to the back and lower backside, respectively. Two women, ages 25 and 33, self-transported to the same hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the hip and a shot to the leg, respectively. A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 3:52 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the 3600 block of West Marquette Road in West Lawn. A quarrel between two men resulted in an assailant pulling a gun and shooting several people nearby.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot once in the left side of the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot once in the leg and was stabilized at Advocate Christ.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale. Police found a 41-year-old man lying between two parked vehicles with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 5:28 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park. The man was driving south and was stopped at a red light when a sport-utility vehicle pulled up from the other direction and stopped. Someone in the SUV started talking to the victim, and then shot him when the light turned green. The victim was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead. He was identified as Enrique Negrette.

At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue in South Chicago when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver made it to the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue in Gage Park before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6:23 a.m. Monday, a 50-year-old man was driving in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park when shots were heard in the area. The victim was shot three times in the chest, once in the head, once in the arm, and once in the mouth, and his car crashed into an unspecified fixed object.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 1 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the head in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue in Brainerd. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there. Police said the man was shot in Robichaux Park while neighbors barbecued and played flag football.

Water bottles, chairs, and a football were left strewn across the park.

Multiple crime scenes were set up across the neighborhood. Much of busy 95th Street was blocked off from Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street, on the order of a mile and a half away from the Robichaux Park crime scene, for reasons not immediately clear.

On Saturday night, a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was shot and wounded on a bus outside the Chicago Cultural Center downtown.

Police said the driver was physically attacked and then sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw. The shooting happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., about one block west of Millennium Park.

The shooter was arrested shortly after the incident occurred and a weapon was recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

The 34-year-old bus driver was in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday: