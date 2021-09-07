CHICAGO (CBS) — After a mild Labor Day weekend, a big jump in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, with gusty breezes, before a cold front possibly brings afternoon thunderstorms.
Tuesday will be breezy and humid, with a high near 87.
Storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Any storms could possibly bring damaging wind, hail, and an isolated tornado risk.
Cooler breezes take shape on Wednesday, with pleasant weather through Thursday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
The heat starts to build again by weekend.