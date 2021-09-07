DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Tammie Souza
CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms have left the area after causing severe damage – particularly in Will County.

A temperature free-fall follows Tuesday night, and you might want to locate that early fall jacket for Wednesday morning.

(Credit: CBS 2)

The official high Tuesday was 88 at O’Hare International Airport and 90 at Midway International Airport.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Skies will be clear overnight as much cooler air arrives bringing a 30-degree drop from Tuesday’s highs to the 50s.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Sunshine kicks off Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s.

We will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon as fair-weather clouds develop along with isolated instability sprinkles.

Thursday is a repeat of Wednesday.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Friday through the weekend, we warm back to the 80s with a chance of showers or storms on Saturday.