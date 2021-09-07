CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms have left the area after causing severe damage – particularly in Will County.
A temperature free-fall follows Tuesday night, and you might want to locate that early fall jacket for Wednesday morning.
The official high Tuesday was 88 at O’Hare International Airport and 90 at Midway International Airport.
Skies will be clear overnight as much cooler air arrives bringing a 30-degree drop from Tuesday's highs to the 50s.
Sunshine kicks off Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s.
We will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon as fair-weather clouds develop along with isolated instability sprinkles.
Thursday is a repeat of Wednesday.
Friday through the weekend, we warm back to the 80s with a chance of showers or storms on Saturday.