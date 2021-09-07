By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Detectives are seeking help in identifying two men accused of robbing a man on a CTA Blue Line train last week.
Police said a 22-year-old man was riding the train Sept. 1 at about 10:15 a.m. in the 0-100 Block of West Lake Street when he was approached by the men who pulled out a gun and took his things before fleeing. The victim wasn't injured.
The offenders were described as Black males, about 18-22 years old.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 745-4443.