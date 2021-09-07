CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was critically injured when a hit-and-run driver struck her as she was crossing the street Monday night in Englewood.
Police said, around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a 53-year-old woman was crossing 63rd Street near Wentworth Avenue, where the Dan Ryan Expressway splits with the Chicago Skyway, when a red vehicle hit her.
The impact broke the woman’s pelvis, and left her with head trauma. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver sped away, and has not been caught.