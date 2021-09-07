CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Frank Lloyd Wright home, now is your chance.
A historic home in South Bend, Indiana is for sale. The K.C. DeRhodes House on West Washington Street is listed at $750,000. The house was built in 1906, at the beginning of Wright’s career, and captures much of his Prairie style design.
The five-bedroom house was recently restored and is being sold with some of the original furniture designed for this home. Feel free to drive by, but showings are only being offered to preapproved or cash buyers.