By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — A 19-year-old Waukegan man was charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Evanston over the weekend and was ordered held without bond in court Tuesday.
Alejandro Lopez is accused of killing Stanley Butler III inside of a residence in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue Saturday night. Lopez is also charged with home invasion – discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The initial investigation revealed that multiple offenders entered Butler's residence, shot him, and then fled, police said. Responding officers saw a Saturn Vue leaving the scene and attempted to perform a traffic stop but they lost sight of the vehicle.
Later, officers found the Saturn in the 5000 block of Dempster Street at Skokie Swift Yellow Line Station. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain Lopez, the only person in the car, and found two firearms and gloves in the passenger seat.
Detectives investigated and found that Lopez was one of the offenders, police said, and the authorities are continuing the investigation because there are more offenders at large.
Lopez appeared in Skokie Bond Court Tuesday and is being held on no bond. His next court date is Sept. 28 at the Skokie Courthouse.
Evanston Police asked anybody with information about this investigation and/or the remaining offenders to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.