CHICAGO (CBS) — Arriving flights were delayed by up to two and a half hours at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms swept through the Chicago area.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported there was a traffic management program in effect at O'Hare, with some arriving flights delayed by two hours and 32 minutes.
Departure delays were running between 16 and 30 minutes.
Flight delays were not reported at Midway International Airport.