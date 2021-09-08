LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Bears were back to work Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s season opener but without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is out with knee and ankle injuries. Jimmy Graham also got the day off to rest.
But there is no rest when it comes to QB talk.
Andy Dalton is getting ready for his first start with the Bears while Justin Fields waits for his opportunity. Dalton’s goal is to not worry about the guy seemingly everyone wants to see play.
"That's the worst thing you could do, is look over your shoulder," he said. "Understanding that is key. Tuning the stuff you don't need to focus on and knowing where to put your time and effort."
One thing going in Dalton’s favor facing Aaron Donald and the Rams’ tough defense Sunday night: There’s likely nothing they could throw at the 11-year vet that would rattle him.
“He just operates the same all the time, calling plays, ability to play in pressure situations. His competitiveness stands out. Hopefully that shows up Sunday night,” Bears Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor said.
"At this position, pressure from all different angles, you still gotta be even keel. I've learned that as a young player, prided myself on always being steady and unwavering," Dalton said.
The Rams have held the Bears to an average of under 11 points a game in three meetings the last three years, so Dalton may need to be more than just steady to lead them to a win Sunday night in Los Angeles.