By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms have passed and temperatures are cooling down.

Sunny skies return Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s.

Thursday will be a similar day.

Warmer weather starts building back in Friday with 80s for highs throughout the weekend.

