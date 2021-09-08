CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms have passed and temperatures are cooling down.
Sunny skies return Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s.
Thursday will be a similar day.
Warmer weather starts building back in Friday with 80s for highs throughout the weekend.