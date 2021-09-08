Chicago Public Schools Starting New Flag Football League For High School GirlsThis weekend, Illinois will become the fifth state with girls’ flag football as a high school club sport. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek checked in with a first for the ladies at Steinmetz College Prep in Belmont Cragin.

Contreras, Ortega, Happ Homer, But Cubs Lose To RedsWade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Baseball Report: Wild Card Races Heat Up With Just Four Weeks Of Regular Season Baseball LeftWith the calendar flipping to September, the Wild Card races remain tight with five teams within 4.5 games of the second spot in the National League and five teams fighting over both spots, all within 3.5 games of each other in the American League.

As Bears Prep For Week One, Eddie Jackson Looks To Get Back To Form And Cole Kmet Schedules One-On-One Film Session With Coach NagyThe Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Schwindel Hits Tiebreaking Single As Cubs Beat RedsFrank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds on Monday for their season-high seventh straight win.

Frank 'The Tank' Schwindel Is A New Cubs Fan Favorite, Having Led The Team To 6 Straight WinsCubs fans have had to say goodbye to some team legends this season – Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez of course among them – but a new addition to the roster is now being called the Mayor of Wrigley Field.