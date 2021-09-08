By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who hit a person in the back of the head at the Argyle CTA Red Line Station last month.READ MORE: Every State Now Included In Chicago's COVID Travel Advisory
Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, entered the station at about 1:18 p.m. Aug. 15 and was struck in the back of the head by the offender without provocation.READ MORE: 2 In Custody After Active Shooter Call Prompts Lockdown At Lake Central H.S.; No Shots Fired, No Injuries
The offender was described as a Black man, about 25-30 years old.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Police asked anybody with information to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8261.