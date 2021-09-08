CHICAGO (CBS)– A Christian school in Kankakee is facing a steep penalty for declining to enforce the mask mandate.
Kankakee Trinity Academy, a pre-k to 12th grade school, will not be able to participate in events with other elementary and high schools in the state.
The school will also lose access to some types of state aid.
The weekly update shows there are now 81 COVID-19 school outbreaks across Illinois. Most of the outbreaks involve less than five cases.
The list will be updated on Friday.