CHICAGO (CBS) — Two students are being questioned, after an active shooter call prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana.

School officials said no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Police also said officers swept the building, but no injuries were reported, and so far everyone is safe.

“At this point I can say that there was an initial call of an active shooter at the High School. Officers responded and everyone is safe. Officers are conducting a secondary sweep of the entire campus, but at this time, there are no injuries and everyone is safe,” St. John Police public information officer Roger Patz said in an email.

We have been in lockdown for about an hour. Police are on the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available to us. — Lake Central (@LCHSnews) September 8, 2021

According to the Lake Central School Corporation, the lockdown started around 9:30 a.m. after a 911 call.

Police sources said one person might have been barricaded in a room inside.

Two students were taken into custody, but no shots were fired during the incident, according to the school district.

Per Phone Message sent at 11:03 a.m. to all families from Dr. Veracco: At approximately 9:30 a.m. today, our high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 call was made, 2 students have been taken in for questioning, NO shots were fired, all of our students and staff are safe! — Lake Central Schools (@LC_School_Corp) September 8, 2021

Parents were being told to gather at nearby Fagen-Miller funeral home as a staging area, not because there have been any injuries.

The Lake County 911 emergency operations center was urging other people to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately available.