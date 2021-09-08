CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after an attempted robbery in The Loop early Wednesday morning.
According to police, a 41-year-old man parked his unlocked car in the 100 block of North LaSalle Street around 4:15 a.m., while he went across the street.
The victim saw a man entering the car and returned to stop him. The offender ran away from the scene.
The offender was arrested and a weapon was recovered.
Charges are pending.