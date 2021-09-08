DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Robbery, The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after an attempted robbery in The Loop early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 41-year-old man parked his unlocked car in the 100 block of North LaSalle Street around 4:15 a.m., while he went across the street.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Thousands Of ComEd Customers Impacted By Outages After Storms Tuesday

The victim saw a man entering the car and returned to stop him. The offender ran away from the scene.

READ MORE: Former U.S. Senator Adlai Stevenson III Dies At 90

The offender was arrested and a weapon was recovered.

MORE NEWS: Many Students Who Struggled Find Transformation At Association House High School, An Alternative Charter In Humboldt Park

Charges are pending.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff