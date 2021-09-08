CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a civil investigation to determine whether a pattern of unlawful policing exists within the Joliet Police Department.
The investigation stems from the 2020 death of Eric Lurry, a 37-year-old Black man who died while in Joliet police custody.
Video first obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators shows Lurry in the back seat of a squad car, handcuffed during a drug-related arrest.
At one point an officer was seen pinching Lurry’s nose shut while another inserted a baton into his mouth.
Lurry was later pronounced dead.
Attorney General Raoul said the investigation will examine the larger picture.
“This will be a civil investigation that which will examine whether there are systemic issues within the department that affect the Joliet Police Department’s ability to police in a safe, effective and lawful manner,” Raoul said. “While our investigation will review specific incidents, we will not be making specific findings about one incident or any one Joliet Police Department officer.”
Raoul added that the city of Joliet and the Joliet Police Department have been fully cooperative.
Raoul said his office will examine department policies, training practices and supervision as they relate to traffic and pedestrian stops, searches, arrests and use of force.