CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman Wednesday afternoon in the Wrightwood neighborhood.
Police said the boy was arrested around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of South Seeley Avenue, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a woman's vehicle less than an hour earlier in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue.
The boy struck two vehicles while fleeing the scene, according to police. Officers recovered drugs and a gun while arresting him.
The boy was charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accidetn.
He is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.