CHICAGO (CBS) — Workers at the Art Institute and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago are pushing to form a union.
The workers say they want to be part of decisions that affect them.
They say they can help make the museum and school better places to visit, learn, and work.
Thousands of supporters have signed a petition backing their union, Art Institute of Chicago Workers United.
Organizers noted that nearly 150 elected officials – including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) – have issued a statement of support.