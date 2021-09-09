CHICAGO (CBS) — In visiting the Los Angeles Rams, the Chicago Bears open the season against a defense which was tops against scoring in 2020.
As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn explains, that number one feeling is one several Bears remember, and one they’re trying to bring back this season.READ MORE: After Overnight Spate Of Robberies, Shooting In River North, A Community That Was Already Grappling With Crime Demands Action
There’s been a lot of talk about the Bears defense trying to recapture that 2018 magic, with longtime assistant Sean Desai taking over for Chuck Pagano. Jaylon Johnson said it starts with the culture and he’s noticed a big change.
“It starts at the top with Sean Desai. He’s preached from day one that it’s going to be our defense and make it want we want to make,” Johnson said. “Clearly that 2018 team and defense was special. We’re tired of hearing ‘when can we get back to that, when can we get back to that?’”READ MORE: Berwyn High Schooler Fights 'Not Flattering' Dress Code For Girls
They have a good test right out of the gate, facing the new pairing of former Lions QB Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in Los Angeles.
“Stafford is who he is. He has his tendencies. I don’t think he’s going to change now that he’s with a new team. Watch that old film to see his tendencies, also see what McVay does with the Rams and try to put two and two together,” Johnson said.MORE NEWS: Runway Extension Marks Completion Of Construction For O'Hare Modernization Project
One concern on D, nose tackle Eddie Goldman tweaked his knee in practice Monday. Matt Nagy said he’s day to day, but Goldman hasn’t practiced the last two days.