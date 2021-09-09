DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet heading into the weekend.

The low for Thursday night is 58 with partly cloudy conditions.

Lows Tonight: 09.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.

Highs Tomorrow: 09.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warm winds on Saturday should carry temperatures to 90 degrees with an increase in humidity.

7 Day Forecast: 09.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A front should pass through the area dry on Sunday. But if it slows down, Sunday could end up as warm as Saturday.

The front stalls across our area early next week bringing scattered showers.

Mary Kay Kleist