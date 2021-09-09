CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet heading into the weekend.
The low for Thursday night is 58 with partly cloudy conditions.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.
Warm winds on Saturday should carry temperatures to 90 degrees with an increase in humidity.
Warm winds on Saturday should carry temperatures to 90 degrees with an increase in humidity.

A front should pass through the area dry on Sunday. But if it slows down, Sunday could end up as warm as Saturday.
The front stalls across our area early next week bringing scattered showers.