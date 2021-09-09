WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A Zion man was set to be taken off electronic monitoring when authorities in Lake County learned there was an unrelated warrant out for his arrest – but when they tried to handcuff him, he fled.

At 9:20 a.m. Friday, Deontae Wade, 26, came to the Lake County Sheriff’s Community Based Correctional Center, where he was due to have his electronic monitoring device removed – as he had finished his sentence for an unspecified crime.

But just before Wade got to the building, correctional officers learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant in McHenry County for attempted homicide, stemming from a shooting on Aug. 29 in McHenry.

Thus, instead of releasing Wade, correctional officers set out to arrest him when he got to the building, But Wade was able to stop the officers from handcuffing him, and he ran off, authorities said.

A correctional officer ran after Wade, but he escaped. Numerous officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s office tried to find Wade into the early morning hours Thursday, but he remained at large as of Thursday afternoon.

It is believed that Wade was likely able to call someone for a ride out of the area, authorities said.

Wade is also now wanted on an escape warrant in Lake County.

Anyone who sees Wade is asked to call 911. If you know where he is, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (847) 377-4000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222, or on the CirmeStoppers website.