CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot in a parked car in the Chatham community.
At 1:45 p.m., the 22-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 600 block of East 90th Place when someone came up and shot him in the head.READ MORE: 'You Didn't Deserve This': Parents Of 4-Year-Old Shot To Death Plead For Help To Find His Killer
The assailant then fled west in a white Dodge Charger.READ MORE: Search On For Deontae Wade, Who Escaped Custody As Lake County Authorities Tried To Arrest Him On Attempted Murder Warrant
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: 8 Aldermen Ask Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady To Require Proof Of Vaccination In Public Indoor Settings
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.