CHICAGO (CBS) — A family was asking for help and offering a reward Thursday as they searched for a 73-year-old woman who was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital the day before and has not been seen since.
Kathleen Arthur, Kathy for short, was dropped off at the Galter Pavilion at the hospital, 165 N. St. Clair St., around noon Wednesday, according to her daughter-in-law, Alyssa Wood.
Wood reported that Arthur's husband saw her walk in, but she never made it to an appointment for a blood draw. But hospital records indicated that Arthur checked into immediate care at Fairbanks Court and Ontario Street at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and was discharged a little over two hours later, Wood reported.
Wood wrote that Arthur was given a COVID-19 test and was prescribed cough medicine, and was last seen at 7:40 p.m. at a Northwestern Memorial Hospital parking lot – but has not been seen since.
Arthur is a wife and the mother of three adult children, and the grandmother of two girls, Wood reported. She suffers from early-onset dementia and has other medical issues of concern, Wood reported.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward if Arthur is found.