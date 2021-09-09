NFL Week 1 NFC North Picks: 'I Don't Really Bet Against Aaron Rodgers,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightCBS Minnesota sports anchor Norman Seawright III looks at the Week 1 matchups in the NFL North, where quarterback issues have been the big story.

Dallas Keuchel Struggles Again As White Sox Fall To A's 5-1White Sox manager Tony La Russa saw encouraging signs from Keuchel despite the result and knows there is still time for him to get on a roll in September.

Heyward’s Walk-Off HR In 10th Gives Cubs Win Over RedsJason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Chicago Bears Prep For Sunday Season OpenerThe Chicago Bears were back to work Wednesday ahead of Sunday's season opener but without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is out with knee and ankle injuries. Jimmy Graham also got the day off to rest. But there is no rest when it comes to QB talk.

Jimmy Lambert Wins First Career Game, White Sox Top A's 6-3Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings to win in his third career start and sixth appearance as Chicago matched its season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58).

Chicago Public Schools Starting New Flag Football League For High School GirlsThis weekend, Illinois will become the fifth state with girls’ flag football as a high school club sport. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek checked in with a first for the ladies at Steinmetz College Prep in Belmont Cragin.