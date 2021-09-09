CHICAGO (CBS)– Three robbery incidents were reported in River North early Thursday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., three men were walking on the sidewalk, in the 300 block of West Ontario Street around 1:45 a.m., when three men armed with handguns exited a black SUV.

Police said the offenders took the victim’s phones and wallets before running away.

No arrests have been made.

Then, around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of West Erie Street, two men and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when three people got out of a black SUV and announced a robbery.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back during a struggle with one of the robbers. He was taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition.

The offenders took two purses from a woman in the car. A man’s wallet and phone were also taken during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Another robbery was reported minutes later a few block away, at Erie and LaSalle streets.

Police said two men were walking down the street when four men got out of a gray SUV and robbed them at gunpoint.

The thieves only took an iPhone.

No one is in custody.

Police have not confirmed if these three incidents are connected.