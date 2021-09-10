By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — First-responders recovered a body from the Des Plaines River near Joliet Friday.
Police officers responded at about 11:23 a.m. to North Bluff Street and West Jefferson Street after a boater reported a body in the river. Authorities found what appeared to be an African-American adult on the west bank of the river showing no signs of life, according to a press release from the Joliet Police Department.
Fire crews recovered the body and the Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced the person dead on the scene. Police are investigating the incident and said no further information is available pending the identification of the victim.