CHICAGO (CBS) — Bronzeville hosted quite the party Friday night, to celebrate the grand opening of a beautiful new co-working place.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the opening is helping build momentum that’s revitalizing the whole neighborhood.

Besides the beat, there’s something building in Bronzeville, and it’s been years in the making. At Bronzeville Summer Nights, a different picture of the South Side neighborhood is getting painted.

“We have a community that’s proud of its neighbors. It’s proud of its history,” said Rhonda McFarland, executive director for Quad Communities Development Corporation.

The community also isn’t shy about what it wants and desperately needs.

“Come shop in Bronzeville,” McFarland said. “We need to have an economy and ecosystem in our community just like every other community needs. We already had an energy of supporting local.”

That momentum of Bronzeville is seen at Hatch 41, a new co-working space that opened up Friday night in the heart of Bronzeville.

“My motto, and a lot of people’s motto in Bronzeville, is make Bronzeville a place where we can all work, live, and play,” said co-owner Stephen Mitchell.

From the plants to the fine art and open design, Mitchell said his new co-working space is an intersection of all three. Friday night was the grand opening.

“We want people to come, and really just network and really, hopefully it will help their businesses grow,” he said. “Hopefully this just the beginning of what will be a big catalyst for the Bronzeville community.”

Bronzeville is already attracting outside attention. A $4 billion development is coming to the former Michael Reese Hospital location nearby.

McFarland cautioned that growth does bring some concern.

“We want them all to make money; but we want them to love, respect, and support the neighborhood as well,” she said.

But if the energy continues in the right direction, it’s downhill for Bronzeville.