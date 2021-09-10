CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be hazy and mild Friday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the milky sky is due to wildfires out west. Saturday will feature gusty southwest winds and hazy sunshine.
A front will move into Wisconsin bringing storms, but they will lose energy as they reach southern Wisconsin. We have dry air in place.
That front will cross our area late in the weekend with only a wind shift.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low 65.
SATURDAY: Breezy and hot. High 89.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 87.