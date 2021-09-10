By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Illinois health officials reported Friday 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across the state including 197 additional deaths the past week.READ MORE: Memorials To September 11, 2001 Throughout Chicagoland
The number of cases is down from last week’s 30,319. Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths, across 102 counties in Illinois. The state is reporting 15,199 variant cases.
Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 4.5%, down from last week’s 5%, and the rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests has risen to 5.1% from last week’s 5.4%, officials said.READ MORE: Lightfoot: I'll Recommend City Inspector General Investigate Allegations Against Ald. Gardiner
As of Thursday night, 2,346 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital because of COVID-19 and among those patients, 549 were in the ICU and 311 were on ventilators.
More than 79% percent of Illinois adults have had at least one shot and more than 62% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Of the state’s total population, more than 66% have received at least one dose, and 51% are fully vaccinated.
The state is tallying 14,149,453 vaccines as of midnight Friday and the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514 doses. This past week, 143,596 doses were reported administered in Illinois.MORE NEWS: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Toulouse