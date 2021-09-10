CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for two suspects after a 71-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square Thursday night.
Police said the woman was parking her Nissan Versa, in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 11 p.m., when a dark sedan pulled in behind her.
A man with a gun pulled the woman out of her car and drove away in it.
A second man drove away in the sedan.
The woman was not injured.