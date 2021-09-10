CHICAGO (CBS) — Toulouse is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
Toulouse is a smart dog who already knows "sit" and "stay," "come" and other commands.
She loves tennis balls and dog treats. Once she gets to know people, she becomes a 45-pound lap dog.
Toulouse also makes a great running partner and needs to live in an adults-only home. She can live with cats.
She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the in-person adoption process.