CHICAGO (CBS) — Toulouse is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

Toulouse is a smart dog who already knows “sit” and “stay,” “come” and other commands.

She loves tennis balls and dog treats. Once she gets to know people, she becomes a 45-pound lap dog.

Toulouse also makes a great running partner and needs to live in an adults-only home. She can live with cats.

She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the in-person adoption process.

