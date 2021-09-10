DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Irving Park, shooting, shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was driving when another driver fired shots in the Irving Park neighborhood.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was driving, in the 3100 block of West Berteau Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., when the driver of a silver sedan flashed a gun at him.

READ MORE: 71-Year-Old Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Logan Square

The victim tried to drive away, but the offender fired shots and hit the victim’s car and two other parked car.

READ MORE: Search Underway For Man Who Fell Into Fox Lake When Canoe Flipped

No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Vegandale Festival In Grant Park Is Not Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test, Leading Some Vendors To Back Out

No arrests have been made.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff