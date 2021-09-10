CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was driving when another driver fired shots in the Irving Park neighborhood.
According to police, a 28-year-old man was driving, in the 3100 block of West Berteau Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., when the driver of a silver sedan flashed a gun at him.
The victim tried to drive away, but the offender fired shots and hit the victim's car and two other parked car.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.