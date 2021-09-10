CHICAGO (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night just steps from her senior living home in Logan Square.
Blanca Alisea was parking around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue, when a dark sedan pulled up behind her, and a man with a gun pulled her from the car and snatched her keys.
A second man drove away in the sedan.
Alisea said she didn't resist.
“No, no, I don’t fight back. I say ‘okay, okay,’” she said. “He pulled me real hard, and I fell down.”
The great-grandmother wasn't injured, but she said she hasn't been able to sleep or eat.
No one was in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.