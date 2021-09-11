By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — 2 teens were shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said.READ MORE: Woman Shot And Killed In West Chatham
The teens, ages 12 and 13, were standing on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 10:31 p.m. when a person in a silver SUV fired shots. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition — the 13-year-old was wounded in his right leg and the 12-year-old in his left leg.READ MORE: Barbara Edwards, CBS 2's Brad Edwards' Aunt, Was Killed On 9/11; For A Family, The Fireball Still Burns 20 Years Later
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
These two teens were among four teens shot in separate shootings overnight from Friday at 5 p.m. to Saturday morning at 3 a.m. In Gresham, a 16-year-old was walking through a gas station parking lot in the 7600 block of South Green Street at about 12:54 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was wounded in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.MORE NEWS: Bronzeville Celebrates Opening Of Hatch 41, A New Co-Working Space Supporters Hope Helps Build Neighborhood's Momentum
Another 16-year-old was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital at about 1:21 a.m. with a gun shot wound to the back and was listed in critical condition but couldn’t provide details on the incident or where it happened.